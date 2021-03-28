Aggie women's basketball season ends in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

Arizona advances to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history and now holds a 19-5 overall record.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas A&M concludes the 2020-21 season with a 25-3 overall record and a 2-1 NCAA Tournament performance.

· The Wildcats even the all-time series with the Aggies at 3-3.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M is now 29-16 in NCAA Tournament games all-time.

· After trailing by as many as eight, the Aggies utilized an 11-3 run beginning at the 5:17 mark of the second quarter to cut the deficit to three at halftime, 35-32.

· The Maroon & White outrebounded the Wildcats by a 37-29 margin.

· A&M shot at a higher clip from the field, sinking 47.1% of their attempted shots compared to Arizona’s 46% mark.

· The Aggies once again capitalized on their advantage in the paint, outscoring the Wildcats by a 34-26 margin down low.

· The Maroon & White began its Sweet 16 matchup with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson

· Texas A&M utilized the same starting lineup in every game this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Aaliyah Wilson led the team in scoring with 17 points and added 10 rebounds, good enough for her third double-double of the season.

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native scored in double figures 22 times this season and 41 times in her career.

· Wilson has hauled in double digits on the boards in four games in her career, all this season.

· Kayla Wells finished with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 37 minutes of play.

· The Dallas native scored in double figures 15 times in the 2020-21 season and 65 times in her career.

· N’dea Jones completed the season with a 10-point performance, marking her 19th double-digit scoring game this season and 48th in her career.

· Ciera Johnson snagged 10 rebounds in the Sweet 16 matchup, marking her 8th 10+ rebound performance this year and 25th of her career.

· Jordan Nixon had a game-high five assists in 30 minutes of action, her 8th 5+ assist game this season and 16th of her career.

· A&M Head Coach Gary Blair completes the 2020-21 season and now holds an 838-333 record all-time with a 430-170 mark in Aggieland.