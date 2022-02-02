Aggie women's basketball set to host Arkansas on Thursday

The Aggies (11-9, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) fell short to Mississippi State, 78-58, on Sunday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Women’s basketball returns to Aggieland on Thursday as the Aggies welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to Reed Arena at 8 p.m.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (11-9, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) fell short to Mississippi State, 78-58, on Sunday. Kayla Wells tallied 17 points while breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of games played, marking the 144th game of her career. Destiny Pitts added 10 points off the bench and nailed two 3-pointers against the Bulldogs.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, scoring in double digits every game this year. The Dallas native has averaged 16.3 points per game while scoring 10-or-more points in 84 games throughout her career. Jordan Nixon follows her, averaging 11.5 points per game while also dishing 3.9 assists. Texas A&M is fifth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 39.1% of its shots from deep.

The Series

Thursday’s match-up is the 38th all-time meeting against Arkansas (14-7, 4-4 SEC) with the Maroon & White leading the series, 25-12. The Aggies bettered the Razorbacks twice last season when Nixon hit two game-winning layups. Arkansas is led by fourth-year head coach Mike Neighbors who was Aggie head coach Gary Blair’s director of operations from 1999-01 at Arkansas. Blair coached the Razorbacks from 1993-03 and took Arkansas to the 1998 Final Four.

Title IX

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23, 2022, the Aggies will wear the SEC 50th anniversary warmup shirts before the game. Texas A&M Athletics will celebrate 50 years of Title IX throughout the 2022-23 academic year.

Promotions