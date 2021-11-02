Aggie women's basketball set to host Oklahoma Baptist for an exhibition game

The Aggies are led by head coach Gary Blair, who is entering the final season of his legendary career.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2021-22 Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for its first action of the season, hosting an exhibition matchup against Oklahoma Baptist on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena.

The Aggies are led by head coach Gary Blair, who is entering the final season of his legendary career. The hall of famer has amassed 838 career victories as a Division I head coach, which is fourth among active coaches and 12th all-time. In his 19th season in Aggieland, Blair is nine wins away from becoming the winningest basketball coach in A&M history, behind the great Dr. Shelby Metcalf, who won 438 men's basketball games from 1963-1990.

The team was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference by the league coaches and third by the media. Leading the Aggies are All-SEC Preseason Second Team selections Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells, as well as Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watchlist honoree Destiny Pitts. A&M returns eight players along with six newcomers.

Joining the A&M roster are transfers Aaliyah Patty (Ohio State), Sydnee Roby (Miami) and Qadashah Hoppie (St. John's). Patty and Roby have totaled 130 games combined at the Division I level, while Hoppie brings a Big East Freshman of the Year trophy and a Big East Second Team selection with her to Aggieland.

The Aggies are 30-7 in exhibition games and are facing Oklahoma Baptist for the first time in program history. The Bison went 4-17 during the 2020-21 campaign and are led by second-year head coach Bo Overton.

Admission and parking for the exhibition game are to the public. The matchup will not be televised or broadcast, but fans can keep up with the live stats here.