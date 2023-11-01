Aggie women's basketball set to host Tennessee

Thursday’s match-up will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two programs with Tennessee (12-6, 4-0 SEC) holding a 9-7 advantage.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team gears up to host Tennessee on Thursday night inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m.

Home Sweet Home

The Aggies (5-9, 0-4 SEC) have pulled together a 5-4 record when playing at Reed this season, only allowing their opponents to score 53.3 points per game in Aggieland. In their latest competition against Ole Miss, the Maroon & White held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring output of the season.

The Aggie Defense

Texas A&M has held every one of their opponents under their coring average this season. The Aggies are now No. 16 in the country in 3-point field goal defense, holding teams to a dismal 25.2% from deep.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, face painting, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to 400 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series