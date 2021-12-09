x
Aggie women's basketball takes down Texas Southern; coach Blair sets all-time wins record

Gary Blair set the all-time Texas A&M record for wins as the No. 18/15 Aggies defeated Texas Southern, 88-43, Thursday night inside Reed Arena.
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Gary Blair set the all-time Texas A&M record for wins as the No. 18/15 Aggies defeated Texas Southern, 88-43, Thursday night inside Reed Arena.

Blair passed former men's basketball coach Shelby Metcalf with his 439th win for the most victories by an A&M men's or women's basketball coach. 

Kayla Wells led the way with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting with four 3-pointers, while Qadashah Hoppie added 14 points. Jordan Nixon filled the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebound and five assists and Aaliyah Patty added 10 points and five rebounds. A&M finished 11-of-17 from beyond the arc. 

