Aggie women's basketball travels to Kansas Wednesday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team heads to Kansas to take on the undefeated Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Wednesday night inside historic Allen Fieldhouse.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White (4-2) looks to come back after a 66-58 loss versus Rice on Sunday. Despite the outcome, Janiah Barker highlighted the game with her first career double-double, hitting career highs with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Barker is the first freshman to put up a double-double for the Aggies since Khaalia Hilllsman on Feb. 26, 2015. Jada Malone stood out for A&M off the bench by registering a career-high 10 points and two blocks.

Team Leaders

Barker leads the Aggies as the top scorer on the team, averaging 14.0 points per game and paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per contest. Barker is the lone Southeastern Conference freshman to lead her team in scoring this season. Sydney Bowles has drained a team-high 13 triples this year, hitting at least one 3-point field goal in each of her first six games.

Series