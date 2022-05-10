Aggie women's golf drops to fifth place after two rounds at Franklin Regional

Park (69-66—135) continued her excellent play, knocking down seven birdies and locking in a score of 9-under 135 after 36 holes.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park stood in sole possession of first place after posting a 6-under 66 in round two and has the Aggies in fifth place at the NCAA Franklin Regional at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Park (69-66—135) continued her excellent play, knocking down seven birdies and locking in a score of 9-under 135 after 36 holes. The junior torched the back nine with a 31, including three-straight birdies on Nos. 16, 17 and 18 to finish the round. She leads the field by three strokes over Alabama’s Polly Mack.

The Maroon & White (289-295—584) shot 7-over 295 in round two. The Aggies dropped a spot from round one and trail fourth-place Wake Forest by five strokes with a team score of 8-over 584. In order to advance to the NCAA Championship, Texas A&M will need to find its way back into the top four by the end of the final round on Wednesday.

“Jennie [Park] finished great and is keeping us in it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Collectively, we need to be better and have a bit more discipline on some areas of the course. Jennie has been awesome, and we need to help her. Tomorrow is a new day, and a lot can happen in team golf.”

Senior Hailee Cooper (74-75—149) and sophomore Zoe Slaughter (73-76—149) both hold a share of 30th heading into the final round. Freshman Adela Cernousek (73-78—151) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74-79—153) tied for 42nd and 49th, respectively.

Next Up

The 15th-ranked Aggies will continue their pursuit of a trip to the NCAA Championship in the final round of the Franklin Regional tomorrow at 8 a.m. Fans may follow along with the live stats here.

Team Standings

1 – Vanderbilt (-7)

2 – Alabama (-2)

3 – Duke (+2)

4 – Wake Forest (+3)

5 – Texas A&M (+8)

6 – UTSA (+11)

7 – Augusta (+17)

8 – Oregon State (+20)

T9 – BYU (+23)

T9 – Boston University (+23)

11 – Kent State (+24)

12 – Austin Peay State (+46)

Place

Team/Player

Round 1

Round 2

Overall

5

Texas A&M

289 (+1)

295 (+7)

584 (+8)

1

Jennie Park

69 (-3)

66 (-6)

135 (-9)

T30

Hailee Cooper

74 (+2)

75 (+3)

149 (+5)

T30

Zoe Slaughter

73 (+1)

76 (+4)

149 (+5)

T42

Adela Cernousek

73 (+1)

78 (+6)

151 (+7)

T49

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

74 (+2)

79 (+7)