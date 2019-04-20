COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Amber Park finished in the top 15 at the 2019 SEC Women’s Golf Championship, marking her best career finish at the conference championship.

Park finished tied for 13th, shooting a final-round 76. For the tournament, she was 3-over par, nine strokes behind tournament winner Maria Fassi of Arkansas.

The Aggies remained in contention for a top-eight finish and a berth in the match-play quarterfinals with just a few holes remaining in final round of stroke play, but ended up finishing 13th. Texas A&M shot a 23-over 311, to finish the championship at 40-over par.

Florida posted the best score in the stroke play portion, shooting 1-under par.

“It was unfortunate to see that all five players let it get away from them on the last nine,” said head coach Andrea Gaston. “I felt like we had a very legitimate chance of making match play, especially with the way they played yesterday.”

“I know that the conditions were difficult today,” added Gaston of the rainy conditions and the temperatures that remained in the 50s. “We’ve actually been battling those conditions and felt like that would be our strength today, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Brooke Tyree and Courtney Dow each shot a 6-over 78 on the par 72 / 6,274-yard Legacy Course at Greystone Golf & Country Club Friday. Tyree finished the event tied for 40th at 10-over, and Dow finished tied for 52nd at 13-over.

Ava Schwienteck had a pair of birdies, carding a 7-over 79. She finished 56th, at 14-over par. Katie Finley tied for 67th at 22-over, after a final-round 82.