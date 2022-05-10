Aggie women's golf finishes fifth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational

The fifth-place finish marked the 13th top-five performance of the Chadwell era.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team wrapped up the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in fifth at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday.

“We hit it ok, but we didn’t play very clean inside of 100 yards,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Our putting and short game didn’t carry us this week when we needed it to. We are going to see conditions like this in the postseason and it can’t be our nemesis. It is only October, and we have a lot of time to get better between now and postseason.”

The Aggies (301-293-301—895) carded a 13-over 301 on the final day. The fifth-place finish marked the 13th top-five performance of the Chadwell era. The Aggies have yet to finish lower than sixth in any regular-season tournament since the start of the 2021-22 season. No. 11 Mississippi State (+15) won the event, followed by No. 7 Ole Miss (+21), No. 15 Arkansas (+25) and No. 49 UCLA (+29) who rounded out the top five.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (78-71-73—222) posted the first top-10 finish of her senior season and the sixth of her career after tying for ninth at the Blessings. Jennie Park (74-72-77—223) tied for 11th at the conclusion of the tournament. The Carrollton, Texas, native extended her streak of top-15 finishes to five-straight tournaments, dating back to last season’s NCAA Regional.

Hailee Cooper (78-76-73—227) shot a 1-over 73 on the final day, allowing her to claim a share of 18th. Adela Cernousek (71-80-78—229) and Zoe Slaughter (82-74-80—236) rounded out the lineup in a tie for 26th and 45th, respectively.

