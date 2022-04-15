Aggie women's golf misses cut at SEC championship

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will learn its regional assignment on Wednesday, April 27.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf nearly made the cut after the final round of stroke play at the Southeastern Conference Championship, coming in ninth at 28-over on the Greystone Golf and Country Club on Friday.

“Everyone is disappointed, but it is great to know that this isn’t the end,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We are going to take this experience on the chin and learn from it. We really just had too many big numbers on the card, and it put us back. Our bad golf can’t have those big numbers. We are looking forward to rectifying this week at NCAAs next month.”

The Maroon & White (299-298-295—892) started the round in 12th but jumped three spots over the course of the day and was within two strokes of the eighth and final spot to make the cut for match play with two holes remaining. Tennessee would ultimately stave off the A&M comeback attempt and claim the eighth seed to advance to match play. The Aggies shot 7-over in the final round, the best round of their tournament, and had three golfers finish in the top 30.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74-73-73—220) and Zoe Slaughter (73-75-72—220) both tied for 18th, carding a 4-over through 54 holes. Slaughter notched an even par round with only one bogey in the final 18.

Jennie Park (75-72-75—222) tied for 26th and added a 3-over scorecard to the Aggies’ final round. Hailee Cooper (77-81-75—233) tied for 57th and Adela Cernousek, after being reinserted into the lineup, went 3-over.

Next Up

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will learn its regional assignment on Wednesday, April 27 as the NCAA Selection Show unveils the NCAA Tournament field. The selection show will be broadcast on the Golf Channel at 4 p.m. CT.

Team Standings

1 – Auburn (E)

2 – LSU (+2)

3 – South Carolina (+3)

4 – Ole Miss (+12)

T5 – Florida (+16)

T5 – Alabama (+16)

7 – Vanderbilt (+17)

8 – Tennessee (+23)

9 – Texas A&M (+28)

10 – Georgia (+29)

T11 – Mississippi State (+31)

T11 – Kentucky (+31)

13 – Arkansas (+35)