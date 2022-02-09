Aggie women's hoops searching for third straight win

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team continues Southeastern Conference play against Vanderbilt on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Last Time Out

Winners of two straight, the Aggies (13-9, 3-7 SEC) are fresh off a 12-point comeback against Kentucky. Destiny Pitts had a season-high 20 points to defeat the Wildcats, 73-64, last Sunday in overtime. Pitts also collected 10 rebounds, producing the third double-double of her season. The Detroit native hit five triples, matching her season high against Little Rock on Dec. 1, 2021.

Team Leaders

Kayla Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.5 points per game while pacing the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 49.1%. Jordan Nixon averaging 11.6 points per game while also dishing 4 assists a contest. Texas A&M is fifth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 39.1% of its shots from deep.

Series

Thursday's matchup is the 13th all-time meeting against Vanderbilt (12-12, 3-7 SEC) with the Aggies leading the series, 8-4. The Maroon & White are on a seven-game winning streak against the Commodores and are 5-1 when playing at Reed Arena. Vandy is led by first-year head coach Shea Ralph. Texas A&M and Vanderbilt were scheduled to compete on Dec. 30 but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues within the Commodore program.

Promotions

The first 200 fans that arrive early will be given a 12th Man Centennial Replica jersey. Additionally, the first 150 fans will get sausage wrap vouchers that can be redeemed in the concourse. Jerseys and sausage wrap vouchers can be picked up at the North Entry. A raffle for prizes such as a Cane's gift basket, Apple AirPods, A&M basketball gear, a JBL portable speaker and a Google Nest Mini can be entered at the Marketing table by the north entry.

How to Watch