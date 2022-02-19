Aggie women's swimming and diving places sixth at SEC Championships

The Aggies finished the meet in sixth place with 625 points.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team notched its second relay A-cut of the week to close out SEC Championships in a big way Saturday evening at Jones Aquatic Center. The Aggies finished the meet in sixth place with 625 points.

The 400 free relay team of Bobbi Kennett, Jordan Buechler, Kaitlyn Owens and Chloe Stepanek finished the postseason meet on a high note, sending a second relay to NCAA Championships with an automatic qualifying time of 3:14.24. Kennett's leadoff split of 48.47 is a new best for the sophomore and ranks 10th all-time at A&M.

Stepanek also helped highlight the evening session individually, recording the 13th-fastest time in the country and fourth-best in program history in the 100 free after claiming the top spot in the C-final. Stepanek went 47.78 to avenge her prelims performance and set a new personal best in the event.

Aviv Barzelay also went best-time in the 200 back, clocking in at 1:53.77 to place sixth. Her time in the final ranks as the ninth-fastest all-time at A&M.

Adding points for the Aggies in the 200 breast, Joelle Reddin recorded a collegiate best time of 2:12.77 to place 22nd.

Abby Grottle and Mollie Wright both lowered their career best times in the 1,650 free, as Grottle clocked in at 16:22.37 to place 19th and Wright took 28th with a time of 16:44.19.

Alyssa Clairmont added points for the Aggies in the platform, placing 11th in the event with a score of 229.25.

The swimmers will return to action Friday, Feb. 25 for a three-day last chance meet hosted at the Rec Center Natatorium, while diving will begin preparing for NCAA Zones, March 7-9.

Top Finishers

1,650 Free: Abby Grottle – 16:22.37 (B)

200 Back: Aviv Barzelay – 1:53.77 (B)

100 Free: Chloe Stepanek – 47.78 (B)

200 Breast: Joelle Reddin – 2:12.77 (B)