Aggie women's swimming team ready for SEC Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 17 women's swimming team is set to compete at the Southeastern Conference Championships Wednesday, February 17th through Saturday, February 20th at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Georgia’s campus. Wednesday evening's finals will begin at 4 p.m. CT, followed by prelims daily at 9 a.m. and finals set for 5 p.m.



Freshman Chloe Stepanek is leading the Maroon & White with three times that rank among the top 10 in the country in their respective events. Among SEC competitors, Stepanek is seeded sixth in the 50 free (22.26), first in the 100 free (47.84) and second in the 200 free (1:44.40). The Northport, New York native is looking for a spot on the podium as she has already placed first individually 15 times this season. Stepanek has also earned SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week accolades twice for her performances at the Art Adamson Invite and against Rice earlier this season.



Senior Jing Wen Quah has also positioned herself high in the seeding and is the only individual SEC Champion on the current roster, after claiming gold in the 200 fly at her first championships in 2018. Quah enters the post season meet with the second-fastest time in the 400 IM (4:09.09), while also holding top-eight times in the 200 IM and 200 fly. The Singapore native has secured 13 individual wins on the season and earned the SEC Female Swimmer of the Week honors earlier this year for her performance against Rice.



Senior captains Camryn Toney and Taylor Pike are both key veterans for the Maroon & White. Toney has improved with every meet this season, lowering her personal best times in the 100 (52.93), 200 (1:50.46), 500 (4:49.18), 1,000 (9:56.59) and 1,650 free (16:15.05). Pike set a personal best in the 200 fly with a time of 1:53.91, the third-fastest time among SEC swimmers, to finish first at the Art Adamson Invite.



For the health and safety of the student-athletes competing in this year's championships, social distancing measures will be in place on the pool deck. Team seating will be on deck and in the spectator seating areas of the venue. With these protocols, there will be no spectator seating available inside the competition facilities for the duration of the events.



To watch prelims and finals live, click here. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.





SEC Championships Schedule

Wednesday, February 17

9 a.m. Time Trials

4 p.m. Finals: 200 medley relay, 800 free relay



Thursday, February 18

9 a.m. Prelims

5 p.m. Finals: 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 free relay

Friday, February 19

9 a.m. Prelims

5 p.m. Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 400 medley relay



Saturday, February 20

9 a.m. Prelims

5 p.m. Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay