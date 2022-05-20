Aggie women's tennis falls to Oklahoma in Elite 8

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Despite a valiant comeback attempt in the singles competition, the No. 7 Texas A&M women's tennis team fell by a 4-3 margin to the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA National Quarterfinals Friday night inside the Atkins Tennis Center.

A&M closes the book on its greatest season in program history, completing a program-record 33-win campaign bolstered by both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament Championships. The Aggies advanced to the National Quarterfinals for the second time in program history and hosted a Super Regional match at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center for the first time in school annals. The Aggies only two losses of the year came at indoor facilities, with the team owning a 30-0 record in matches played outdoors. The Sooners climb to 31-2 and reach the National Semifinals for the first time.