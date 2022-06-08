Aggie women's tennis inks third-ranked signing class

In the Weaver era, each of the Aggies’ four recruiting classes have merited top-10 rankings according to TRN.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis locked in the nation’s third-ranked signing class and secured five first place votes in the final 2022 Tennis Recruiting Network rankings, the organization announced.

“Coach (Jordan) Szabo and I are extremely excited to welcome the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation to Aggieland,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “This is a very strong group that we have coming in. They join an already elite group of student-athletes that helped us to one of the best seasons in program history last year. We couldn’t be more pleased with where we are as a program, and we can’t wait to get to work with everyone here in a few months. This should be another great season for Aggie tennis.”

In the Weaver era, each of the Aggies’ four recruiting classes have merited top-10 rankings according to TRN. The most recently signed classes in 2021 and 2018 each earned the designation of the No. 2 class. Since Szabo was hired as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator prior to the 2018 campaign, all three classes have been rated among the top-three nationally. Additionally, the Aggies hauled in the most first-place votes in the poll, tied with five alongside No. 1 USC.

Mia Kupres | Edmonton, Alberta, Canada | Career-High 10.81 UTR

Currently a top-five prospect in Canada, Kupres comes to the Brazos Valley as one of the elite players in junior tennis internationally. Kupres holds a career-high No. 47 ITF World Junior Ranking as well as a personal-best WTA Pro Ranking of 1,312. She recently moved to Montreal to train at the National Tennis Centre with Tennis Canada. Kupres posted a quarterfinal finish at the 18-under Orange Bowl, which is considered one of the most prestigious junior tennis tournaments in the world. Kupres additionally participated in the Australian Open and French Open junior tournaments earlier this year.

Daria Smetannikov | Morganville, New Jersey | Career-High 10.44 UTR

Ranked as one of the premier American prospects in the 2022 signing class, Smetannikov arrives in Aggieland as Texas A&M's seventh blue chip prospect in the past three classes according to TRN. Smetannikov, a native of Morganville, New Jersey, is currently ranked as the No. 18 player in the United States and claims the No. 2 spot in the state of New Jersey in addition to the No. 3 ranking in the Mid-Atlantic region. Smetannikov climbed to the top spot in American junior tennis per the United States Tennis Association after winning the singles title at the 18-under USTA Indoor National Championships in Indianapolis in December of last year.

In determining the top recruiting classes each year, the Tennis Recruiting Network reaches out to junior tennis experts, reporters and writers from across the nation in formulating a top-25 poll. Each panelist submits a ballot with 25 teams ranked in order, with the No. 1 team earning 25 points, the No. 2 team earning 24 points and so on. TRN welcomed a panel of 14 voters in the final rankings.

TENNISRECRUITING.NET TOP-10

First Place Votes in Parentheses

USC – 333 points (5)

Stanford – 327 (2)

Texas A&M – 322 (5)

Florida – 314 points (1)

UCLA – 285 points

Vanderbilt – 256 points

Florida State – 217 points

Notre Dame – 216 points

Utah – 214 points