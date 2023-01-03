x
Aggie Zoe Slaughter named SEC Golfer of the Week

She finished the tourney with a 4-under, 68, which gave her a 54-hole program record 18-under, 198.
Credit: Kate Luffman
COLLEGE STATION, TX - July 05, 2021 - during women’s golf recruiting in College Station, TX. Photo By Kate Luffman/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golfer Zoe Slaughter was named the SEC Golfer of the Week after her historic run at the ICON Invitational, the league announced Wednesday.

Slaughter dominated from start to finish at the ICON, opening the tournament with a 7-under, 65 in back-to-back rounds. She finished the tourney with a 4-under, 68, which gave her a 54-hole program record 18-under, 198.

Her record helped her team obtain its second tournament title of the season. The squad, led by the Houston native, produced a 54-hole A&M record 34-under, 830. The Aggies are ranked No. 9 in the latest Golfstat.com ranking.

This marks the first SEC Golfer of the Week accolade for the junior and the second of the season for an A&M golfer (Blanca Fernández García-Poggio – Nov. 2, 2022)

Next Up

The Aggies return to the course March 10-12 at the Clover Cup in Mesa, Arizona.

