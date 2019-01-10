UNDATED (AP) - Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call. Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel as the Tigers' one-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank the first shake-up at the top this season. The last time a No. 1 team won and dropped was Ohio State on Nov. 7, 2015.

UNDATED (AP) - Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard turned in his third 200-yard game, running for 296 yards against Kansas State in the top rushing performance of the season. The sophomore from Canada has 938 rushing yards. That's the third-best five-game total to open a season since 2010. All three quarterbacks who passed for 400 yards over the weekend were on Alabama's roster last year. SMU smashed its school record with 10 sacks against South Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida coach Dan Mullen defended his young offensive line for much of the first month of the season. After a sluggish performance against lower-division Towson, Mullen had seen enough. Mullen ripped his O-line following the 38-0 victory for failing to create much push or open many holes against another team from the Football Championship Subdivision. The 10th-ranked Gators host No. 7 Auburn and its vaunted defensive front next Saturday.

