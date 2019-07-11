COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Savion Flagg scored 22 points as Texas A&M started the Buzz Williams era with a 77-63 victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday night.

Flagg, a junior forward and the team's top returning player, made 9 of 11 shots from the field in Texas A&M's opener.

The Aggies shot 56 percent (28 of 50) from the floor, compared to 34 percent (25 of 73) by the Demons. A&M also overwhelmed NSU (1-1) inside, holding a 44-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Nikos Chougkaz led the Demons with 12 points. Quenton Jackson scored 13 points for the Aggies and Jay Jay Chandler added 11 for A&M. The teams were about even in turnovers, with the Aggies committing 14 and the Demons committing 13. Chandler had a game-high five of A&M's 14 turnovers.

Williams, a native Texan, came to Texas A&M from Virginia Tech, where he led the Hokies to a school-record three consecutive NCAA Tournaments in his five seasons there.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies were a little slow out of the gate in the Williams debut but eventually began playing the style of ball that made him a winner at Marquette and Virginia Tech. Reed Arena was about a quarter full for his first game, but as Williams has said, winning consistently will bring fans.

Northwestern State: The Demons were quickly brought back to earth by their SEC opponent after opening the season with an 84-57 thumping at home of Centenary on Tuesday. Despite the 14-point loss Wednesday, the Demons know taking on this kind of competition early will help them in Southland Conference play starting next month.