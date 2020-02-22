COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team returns to Reed Arena as it takes on Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Winners of their last two, the Aggies (13-12, 7-6 SEC) look to continue their success after defeating Alabama, 74-68, in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday. Texas A&M shot a season-high 45.8% (11-of-24) from beyond the arc against the Crimson Tide. The Aggies’ 11 made three point field goals marked the second highest total made this season.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with a season-best 20 points. Jackson shot 13-of-14 from the free throw line, the most attempts made by an Aggie since Jan. 9, 2009, when Donald Sloan made 13 against Nebraska. Wendell Mitchell and Josh Nebo scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, while Savion Flagg recorded 12.

Through 13 conference games, Nebo leads the Maroon & White in scoring with 11.7 points per game, while Mitchell is second, averaging 10.5. Emanuel Miller leads the team in rebounds at 7.1, which ranks second among SEC freshmen this season.

The Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5 SEC) are coming off a 79-76 win over South Carolina on Wednesday. Mississippi State had four players score in double digits with Nick Weatherspoon and D.J. Stewart Jr. leading the way with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Reggie Perry, who had 10, leads the SEC in rebounds per game with 9.8 and is ranked fifth in points per game, averaging 17.4.

Texas A&M has won three of the last four meetings against Mississippi State in College Station.

Tickets to the game may be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets. The first 2,000 students in attendance will receive a special BTHO Mississippi State t-shirt.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.