COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M improved to 3-1 Wednesday night defeating Troy, 56-52, inside Reed Arena.

· The Aggies are now 2-0 all-time against the Trojans.



TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies outscored Troy 39-27 in the second half, shooting 44.4% (12-for-27) from the field, and forced 10 second-half turnovers.

· Texas A&M shot 73.9 percent from the free-throw line (17-23), In the last two games, A&M is shooting 29-of-39 (74.4%) from the charity stripe.

· The Aggies tallied eight blocks on the night, a new season high.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Mark French, Emanuel Miller, Jay Jay Chandler, Josh Nebo, and Wendell Mitchell for the first time this season (1-0).



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Mark French put up career highs in points (12), rebounds (4), and minutes (30) in his second career start.

· Josh Nebo posted his fourth career double-double grabbing 12 boards, a career-high, and scored 14 points. Nebo added five blocks, moving his career total to 224, which ranks first among all players.

· Nebo is the first Aggie to record a double-double since Savion Flagg had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Mississippi State last season (March 14).

· Jay Jay Chandler scored 10 points, marking his 19th game with 10-or-more points in his career.

· Jonathan Aku blocked two shots and has recorded a block in every single game.

· Buzz Williams is 3-1 in his first season at Texas A&M and 256-156 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.





