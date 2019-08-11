COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter of the No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball team took down a 23-year old record as she scored 34 points against the U.S. National Team in a 93-63 defeat Thursday night at Reed Arena.

Carter’s record-setting performance knocked Michi Atkins of Texas Tech out of the record book, Atkins’ 32 points on Feb. 3, 1996 stood as record for a collegiate student-athlete against the US National Team stood for 8,678 days.

The Aggies opened the night on 7-2 run, making three of their first four baskets. The National Team responded by scoring eight of the next 11 points to even the score at 10-10. The scorching hot start from the floor continued for the Aggies into the first media timeout, A&M was 9-for-12 from the field leading 20-16 with 3:42 to play in the first quarter. Team USA closed the first quarter with a 13-6 run to take a 29-26 lead.

Scoring slowed significantly for both teams in the second quarter as the two squads combined to go 10-for-36 from the floor after shooting 55.6 percent in the first 10 minutes. Despite the low scoring, Team USA was able to stretch the lead to 45-35 headed into the locker room.

Carter scorched the USA defense in the third quarter, rattling off 11 points in the third frame to push her past the 30-point mark. The Aggies closed the gap to within nine on two occasions in the quarter, but trailed 69-53 heading into the final 10 minutes of action.

Team USA closed the night on a 22-4 run after the Aggies scored six of the first eight points in the fourth quarter.



TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies fell to 30-7 all-time in exhibition games, losing for the first time in 12 years, falling in 2007 to the National Team (75-24). The last time the Maroon & White lost an exhibition game to team other than the US National Team was 2005.

· Texas A&M was perfect from the charity stripe on the night knocking down all 10 free throws.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup of Chennedy Carter, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Chennedy Carter obliterated the A&M exhibition scoring record with 34 points, the previous record was set six days ago by Ciera Johnson as she scored 24 points against Oklahoma City.

· N’dea Jones became the fourth Aggie since 2008 to tally double-digit rebounds in an exhibition game, she corralled 10 rebounds to go along four points.

· Shambria Washington dished out six assists on the night, just off her seven assist night in the previous exhibition contest against Oklahoma City. The senior guard also posted six rebounds and three points on the night.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will return to regular season action as they host Duke on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network Plus, available online through cable and ESPN subscriptions.