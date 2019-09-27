COLLEGE STATION, Texas — WHAT TO WATCH FOR #TAMUvsARK
- The Aggies will look to extend their series-best seven-game win streak against Arkansas, boasting a 7-0 record in the series since the two became SEC foes ... The Razorbacks lead the long-running series 41-31-3.
- Junior QB Kellen Mond (16-9) cracked the list of top 10 winningest starting QBs at A&M with the victory over Lamar ... His next win will tie him for ninth all-time with Mark Farris.
- Mond needs one passing TD to become the eighth Aggie to reach 40 passing scores.
- Mond needs 12 pass attempts to reach 800 career pass attempts ... He would be the eighth player in school history to reach the milestone.
- Mond needs 109 rushing yards to join Johnny Manziel, Reggie McNeal and Stephen McGee as the only players in school history to pass for 5,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a career.
- Sophomore PK Seth Small needs three field goals to become the 12th player in school history to reach 30 career three-pointers.
- Junior CB Debione Renfro needs two tackles to reach 100 career stops. Only fifth-year senior Larry Pryor has more career tackles among active Aggies (123).
- Texas A&M has totaled more than 20 points in all four quarters for the season, while allowing fewer than 20 total points in every quarter.
- After producing four takeaways in the season opener, the Aggies have totaled just two in the past three games, including no takeaways vs. Auburn last week.
- Texas A&M has scored double-digit points in 44 straight games.
TEXAS A&M WEEK FOUR STATISTICAL LEADERS (OFFENSE)
- Kellen Mond: 31-of-49, 335 Yards, 2 TD
- Jhamon Ausbon: 8 Receptions, 111 Yards
- Quartney Davis: 5 Receptions, 82 Yards, 1 TD
- Kendrick Rogers: 4 Receptions, 45 Yards
TEXAS A&M WEEK FOUR STATISTICAL LEADERS (DEFENSE)
- Keldrick Carper: 8 Tackles, 1.5 TFL
- Buddy Johnson: 6 Tackles, 0.5 TFL
- Larry Pryor: 6 Tackles, 1.0 TFL
- Anthony Hines III: 6 Tackles, 1.0 TFL
QUICK HITS
- Junior QB Kellen Mond recorded the fifth 300-yard passing game of his career with a season-high 335 against Auburn.
- Mond became the ninth Aggie QB to reach the 5,000-yard mark in career passing yards ... He currently ranks sixth all-time with 5,564.
- Mond has passed and rushed for a touchdown in the same game 10 times in his career, more than any other SEC starting quarterback at their current institution.
- Junior WR Jhamon Ausbon's seven catches against Auburn made him the 18th player in school history to reach 100 career receptions.
- Ausbon recorded the fourth game of his career with over 100 receiving yards, nearing a career high with 111 against Auburn.
- Senior P Braden Mann booted a 68-yard punt in the Auburn game, marking the 16th time in his career he has boomed a 60- yard punt.
- Junior QB Kellen Mond is one of two returning FBS QBs to have 3,000+ passing and 400+ rushing yards in 2018 ... Texas' Sam Ehlinger also did so last season.
- On Aug. 20, junior linebacker Braden White was named the 12th Man, succeeding Cullen Gillaspia, who held the prestigious honor for the last three seasons.
- Texas A&M is in its 125th season in program history, a milestone that will be honored and celebrated throughout the year.
TEXAS A&M - ARKANSAS CONNECTIONS
- Arkansas head coach Chad Morris earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics with a minor in statistics from Texas A&M in 1992.
- Razorback defensive coordinator John Chavis served in a similar capacity at Texas A&M from 2015-17.
- Arkansas secondary coach Ron Cooper served in a similar capacity at Texas A&M in 2017.
- Arkansas offensive analyst Jordan Traylor was a walk-on QB for the Aggies from 2012-15.
- Razorback starting quarterback Nick Starkel spent three years at Texas A&M, earning his degree in 2019 ... He played in 11 games for the Aggies in his two seasons on the field.
- A&M linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto coached LBs and special teams at Arkansas from 1994-95.
- A&M Associate AD for Football Mark Robinson was the Arkansas Director of Football Operations from 2008-12.
SOUTHWEST CLASSICS
- Three of the last five games between Texas A&M and Arkansas have gone to overtime, and six of the last nine meetings have been decided by a TD or less ... All of the recent close/overtime games have been played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
- With last year's victory, the Aggies earned their longest win streak over Arkansas in the 75-game history of the series, claiming each of the last seven meetings.
- The 2014, 2015 and 2017 games were determined in overtime.
- Texas A&M and Arkansas have faced off in Arlington eight times and will continue its annual matchup at AT&T Stadium through 2024.
TOUGH SCHEDULE
- Texas A&M faces one of the most challenging schedules in the nation in 2019, including five opponents that are currently ranked in the AP top 10.
- The Aggies have already travelled to top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson in Week 2, and faced No. 8 Auburn ... They will take on No. 2 Alabama at home in week 7, before closing out the year at No. 3 Georgia and No. 5 LSU.
- A&M, along with SEC foe South Carolina, are the first schools to see preseason AP Nos. 1-3 on their schedule since Missouri in 1975.
- Entering the season, only three schools in the history of college football have been slated to face the top three teams in the country heading into the season (Northwestern '68, Minnesota '72, Missouri '75), and only Missouri has earned a victory in that scenario.
- The Aggies have a history of putting together a challenging slate as they have had one of the 10 toughest schedules in the country by season's end seven times since 2002.
- The 2018 season marked the fourth time since 2002 that A&M has played the toughest schedule in the country.