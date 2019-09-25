COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Arkansas is 2-2 on the season. The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 31-24 home loss to San Jose State. Arkansas has wins over Portland State (20-13) and Colorado State (55-34) and a conference-opening loss to Ole Miss (31-17).

A Look at the Arkansas Offensive Numbers

The Razorbacks average 29 points per game and 440.8 yards of offense per game. They throw for 288 yards and rush for 152.8 yards per game. The second quarter has been a problem in 2019 with the Razorbacks being outscored 33-6. Arkansas has eight turnovers (six interceptions) through the opening four games of the season.

Arkansas's Key Offensive Players

The Razorbacks are led by a pair of familiar faces with Nick Starkel at quarterback and Rakeem Boyd at running back.

Starkel moved his way up the depth chart to take the reigns of the Arkansas offense. He is 69-of-114 through the air for 910 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He averages over 227 passing yards per game so far this year.

Boyd leads the team in rushing attempts (73), yards (394) and rushing touchdowns (3). Trey Knox and Mike Woods are the top receivers for the Hogs. Knox leads the team with 21 catches for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Woods has 17 grabs for 239 yards and a score.

A Look at Arkansas's Defensive Numbers

Arkansas allows just over 27 points per game on the year. They allow 158.2 rushing yards and 252 passing yards per game (410.2 total per game). Last week, the Razorbacks allowed 402 passing yards in the loss to San Jose State.

Defensive Leaders for the Razorbacks

De'Jon Harris has a team-best 28 tackles in 2019. Kamren Curl is second on the team with 27 tackles. Curl has added a pair of sacks and a team-best two interceptions. Joe Foucha and Jarques McClellion also have interceptions for the Razorbacks. Gabe Richardson has a team-high 2.5 sacks. The Razorbacks have forced eight turnovers so far this year.

Coaching Ties

Starkel and Boyd aren't the only connections to Texas A&M. Chad Morris, who is a 1992 graduate of Texas A&M, is in his second season as head coach in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks went 2-10 (0-8 SEC) in Morris' first year with the program in 2018. John Chavis, who spent time as Defensive Coordinator at Texas A&M from 2015-17, is in his second season in charge of the Arkansas defense. Chavis also spent time at Tennessee and LSU during his coaching career. Ron Cooper, who spent time as secondary coach in Aggieland, is also in his second season in Fayetteville, working with the Arkansas defensive backs.

Down To the Wire

While Arkansas leads the overall series against Texas A&M (41-31-3), the Aggies have won seven in a row. The last five A&M wins have been at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Four of those five meetings have been decided by a single touchdown with three of those contests needing overtime.

Last Five Meetings

2018: Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

2017: Texas A&M 50, Arkansas 43 (OT)

2016: Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 24

2015: Texas A&M 28, Arkansas 21 (OT)

2014: Texas A&M 35, Arkansas 28 (OT)