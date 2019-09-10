COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide Brings 5-0 Record to Aggieland

Alabama has outscored opponents 259-74 in five convincing wins in 2019. Alabama has non-conference victories over Duke (42-3), New Mexico State (62-10) and Southern Miss (49-7) to go with SEC wins over South Carolina (47-23) and Ole Miss (59-31). Just like the Aggies, Alabama had a bye week this past weekend.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

2019 is Nick Saban's 13th season in Tuscaloosa. He has produced a record of 151-21 in his Alabama coaching career. He is 242-63-1 all-time. Saban has led the Tide to SEC Championships in 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. Alabama won National Championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017 under Saban's direction. Saban is an eight-time National Coach of the Year, and he also led LSU to the National Championship in 2004.

About the Alabama Offense

Alabama averages over 51 points per game so far this year led by star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has already thrown for 1,718 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019. Tagovailoa hasn't thrown an interception this season and is completing over 76 percent of his passes. The junior has thrown for 6,320 yards and 77 touchdowns with just eight interceptions in his Alabama career. SEC competition has brought out the best in Tagovailoa in 2019. Last time out, Tagovailoa went 26-for-36 for 418 yards with six touchdowns in the win over Ole Miss. He went for a career-best 444 yards with five touchdowns in the victory at South Carolina.

Tagovailoa has several weapons to utilize at the receiver position. DeVonta Smith leads the team in both receiving yards (537) and touchdown catches (8). Jerry Jeudy is right behind Smith with 488 yards and six touchdown grabs. Henry Ruggs III (17 catches, 361 yards, 4 TD) and Jaylen Waddle (12 catches, 197 yards) have also been dangerous in 2019.

Najee Harris leads Alabama on the ground with 337 yards and a score. Brian Robinson Jr., Jerome Ford and Tagovailoa share the team lead with two rushing scores. Seven different players have scored rushing touchdowns for Alabama in 2019.

The Tide takes care of the football, as well, with just three total turnovers through the first five games of the season. Alabama is fourth in the country in turnover margin (+1.60).

About The Alabama Defense

Alabama has totaled 11 takeaways (6 INT, 5 FR) so far. Trevon Diggs leads the team with a pair of interceptions, while five different players have fumble recoveries. Xavier McKinney leads the team in tackles with 41. Anfernee Jennings boasts team highs in tackles for loss (5.0) and sacks (3.0). Alabama has 30 tackles for loss and 10 sacks through the first five games.

Despite allowing over 130 yards per game on the ground, the Alabama defense has surrendered just one rushing score through the opening five games. Their first five opponents have totaled just eight touchdowns overall against the Tide. Alabama's two conference opponents have found a bit of success against Alabama. South Carolina put up 324 passing yards, while Ole Miss totaled 279 rushing yards against Alabama.