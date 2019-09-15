COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Freshman Isaiah Spiller ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for 317 yards with a touchdown pass and a run in three quarters to lead No. 16 Texas A&M to a 62-3 rout of Lamar on Saturday night.
Spiller shined in the first game since Jashaun Corbin sustained a season-ending hamstring injury last week at Clemson, running for touchdowns of 1 and 34 yards. Mond was 20 of 28 with an interception.
The Aggies (2-1) led 27-0 at halftime but Mond tried to throw in between two defenders on his first drive of the third quarter and was intercepted by Cameron Hayes. But the Cardinals couldn't get anything going on offense and had to punt.
Mond found Jhamon Ausbon, who had 109 yards receiving, for a 26-yard catch to get the next drive going and Spiller capped it with a 34-yard run to make it 34-0 midway through the third.
Lamar got on the board with a 32-yard field goal soon after that, but Mond orchestrated a 92-yard drive capped by a 10-yard TD pass to Ausbon on A&M's next drive to make it 41-3 and wrap up his night.
The Cardinals (2-1), an FCS team in the Southland Conference, were thoroughly overmatched in this one and were outgained 633 to 197 despite most of A&M's starters sitting down after three quarters. Dual-threat quarterback Jordan Hoy managed just 75 yards passing and six yards rushing.
The Aggies started a bit slow in this one and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal on their first drive after they had a first down at the 3 and couldn't punch it in.
Things didn't start out great on defense either as Clifford Chattman got a penalty for roughing the punter to give the Cardinals a new set of downs. They weren't able to move the ball after that and had to punt again four plays later.
Texas A&M marched down the field on the ensuing drive and capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jacob Kibodi to make it 10-0 with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first.
Ausbon dropped a would-be touchdown on third-and-5 on the next drive and the Aggies added a 31-yard field goal to lead 13-0 entering the second quarter.
Lamar put together a nice drive after that but came away empty when Bobby Brown blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter.
Spiller had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Mond added a score on a 12-yard run later in the period to leave A&M up 27-0 at halftime.
Freshman Zach Calzada took over for Mond on the last play of the third quarter and threw for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes
No. 16 Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3
Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
Team Notes
- Texas A&M had seven different players score TDs (Jacob Kibodi, Isaiah Spiller, Kellen Mond, Jhamon Ausbon, Jalen Wydermyer, Ainias Smith and Cordarrian Richardson), including four players with rushing TDs (Kibodi, Spiller, Mond and Richardson).
- The Aggies recorded their seventh 500-yard game in the Jimbo Fisher Era. The team's 633 yards of total offense ranks second in Fisher's A&M tenure and is tied for 19th in program history.
- The Aggies blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt by Lamar in the second quarter, marking the first time they have blocked a field goal since Nov. 17, 2018 against UAB (Jayden Peevy).
- The Aggies scored 60 points in regulation for the first time since hanging 67 against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 10, 2016.
- The Aggies 59-point margin of victory was the largest since beating Prairie View A&M 67-0 on Sept. 10, 2016.
- Texas A&M's 35 first downs is tied for sixth in program history.
- Texas A&M's 410 passing yards is tied for 14th in program history.
- The Aggies held Lamar to 1-for-16 on 3rd down conversions, A&M's best effort of the 21st century. Previously McNeese State was held to 1-for-14 on 3rd down conversions on Sept. 1, 2001.
- Texas A&M's defense held Lamar to 0-for-9 on 3rd down conversions in the second half.
- Today's captains against Clemson were WR Jhamon Ausbon, DB Keldrick Carper, LB Buddy Johnson and OL Colton Prater. This is the third game this season this group has served as captains.
- Lamar won the toss and deferred.
Individual Notes
- Junior Kellen Mond became the ninth Aggie to surpass the 5,000 career passing yards mark. He upped his career total to 5,229 after a 317-yard night against the Cardinals. He passed Mark Farris (4,949 – 1999-2002) in the game.
- Mond also became the seventh Aggie to tally over 6,000 yards of total offense in their career, finishing the game with 6,094 yards. He passed passing Ryan Tannehill (5,819 – 2008-11) in the game.
- Mond notched his fourth career 300-plus yard passing game, going 20-for-28 which is good for a career-best 71.4 completion percentage.
- Mond passed and rushed for a touchdown in the same game for the 10th time in his career.
- With the victory, Mond became one of the top 10 winningest quarterbacks in A&M history with a 16-7 career record, tying him for 10th with Reggie McNeal.
- Junior WR Jhamon Ausbon registered 109 receiving yards against Lamar, the third 100-yard game of his career.
- Isaiah Spiller became the first freshman RB with multiple rushing touchdowns in a game since Trayveon Williams on Sept. 24, 2016 against Arkansas.
- Spiller finished the game with a career-high 116 rushing yards. He is the first Aggie freshman to have two 100-yard rushing performances in the first three games of the season since Greg Hill accomplished the feat in 1991. Hill reached the 100-yard mark in each of the first two games of the '91 campaign.
- Freshman WR Ainias Smith caught a 13-yard TD pass midway through the fourth quarter for his first career TD reception. He finished the game with career-highs with 6 receptions and 66 receiving yards.
- Freshman QB Zach Calzada threw his first career touchdown pass, a 25-yard toss to classmate Jalen Wydermyer in the third quarter.
- Calzada established single-game career-highs for passing yards (68) and passing TDs (2).
- Freshman QB James Foster saw his first career action, going 2-for-5 with 25 yards in the air and 17 rushing yards on two carries.
- Sophomore RB Cordarrian Richardson toted the ball for a 13-yard TD late in the fourth quarter for his first Aggie TD. He previously had two rushing TDS for UCF in 2017.
- Junior DB Debione Renfro recorded his first game with multiple tackles for loss, finishing with two.
- Sophomore DL Bobby Brown III recorded his first blocked kick when he got a hand on a Lamar field goal attempt in the second quarter.
- Sophomore PK Seth Small has sent a field goal through the uprights in 10 consecutive games after making both his attempts (21, 31).
- Sophomore RB Jacob Kibodi made the first start of his career, and scored his second career touchdown.
- Roshauud Paul is the 10th player in A&M annals to log more than 100 yards on punt returns in a single game, and the first since Christian Kirk vs. New Mexico State (Oct. 29, 2016).
- Junior LB Braden White played in his third game as the 12th Man.