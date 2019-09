COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Freshman Isaiah Spiller ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for 317 yards with a touchdown pass and a run in three quarters to lead No. 16 Texas A&M to a 62-3 rout of Lamar on Saturday night.

Spiller shined in the first game since Jashaun Corbin sustained a season-ending hamstring injury last week at Clemson, running for touchdowns of 1 and 34 yards. Mond was 20 of 28 with an interception.

The Aggies (2-1) led 27-0 at halftime but Mond tried to throw in between two defenders on his first drive of the third quarter and was intercepted by Cameron Hayes. But the Cardinals couldn't get anything going on offense and had to punt.

Mond found Jhamon Ausbon, who had 109 yards receiving, for a 26-yard catch to get the next drive going and Spiller capped it with a 34-yard run to make it 34-0 midway through the third.

Lamar got on the board with a 32-yard field goal soon after that, but Mond orchestrated a 92-yard drive capped by a 10-yard TD pass to Ausbon on A&M's next drive to make it 41-3 and wrap up his night.

The Cardinals (2-1), an FCS team in the Southland Conference, were thoroughly overmatched in this one and were outgained 633 to 197 despite most of A&M's starters sitting down after three quarters. Dual-threat quarterback Jordan Hoy managed just 75 yards passing and six yards rushing.

The Aggies started a bit slow in this one and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal on their first drive after they had a first down at the 3 and couldn't punch it in.

Things didn't start out great on defense either as Clifford Chattman got a penalty for roughing the punter to give the Cardinals a new set of downs. They weren't able to move the ball after that and had to punt again four plays later.

Texas A&M marched down the field on the ensuing drive and capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jacob Kibodi to make it 10-0 with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first.

Ausbon dropped a would-be touchdown on third-and-5 on the next drive and the Aggies added a 31-yard field goal to lead 13-0 entering the second quarter.

Lamar put together a nice drive after that but came away empty when Bobby Brown blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter.

Spiller had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Mond added a score on a 12-yard run later in the period to leave A&M up 27-0 at halftime.

Freshman Zach Calzada took over for Mond on the last play of the third quarter and threw for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 16 Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Team Notes

Texas A&M had seven different players score TDs (Jacob Kibodi, Isaiah Spiller, Kellen Mond, Jhamon Ausbon, Jalen Wydermyer, Ainias Smith and Cordarrian Richardson), including four players with rushing TDs (Kibodi, Spiller, Mond and Richardson).

The Aggies recorded their seventh 500-yard game in the Jimbo Fisher Era. The team's 633 yards of total offense ranks second in Fisher's A&M tenure and is tied for 19th in program history.

The Aggies blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt by Lamar in the second quarter, marking the first time they have blocked a field goal since Nov. 17, 2018 against UAB (Jayden Peevy).

The Aggies scored 60 points in regulation for the first time since hanging 67 against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 10, 2016.

The Aggies 59-point margin of victory was the largest since beating Prairie View A&M 67-0 on Sept. 10, 2016.

Texas A&M's 35 first downs is tied for sixth in program history.

Texas A&M's 410 passing yards is tied for 14th in program history.

The Aggies held Lamar to 1-for-16 on 3rd down conversions, A&M's best effort of the 21st century. Previously McNeese State was held to 1-for-14 on 3rd down conversions on Sept. 1, 2001.

Texas A&M's defense held Lamar to 0-for-9 on 3rd down conversions in the second half.

Today's captains against Clemson were WR Jhamon Ausbon, DB Keldrick Carper, LB Buddy Johnson and OL Colton Prater. This is the third game this season this group has served as captains.

Lamar won the toss and deferred.

Individual Notes