COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Rebels are 3-4 on the year and 2-2 in the SEC. Following a season-opening loss on the road to Memphis, Ole Miss toppled Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana at home.

They have since dropped three of their last four games, with two of those coming to ranked opponents (20-28 to then No. 23 Cal and 59-31 at then No. 2 Alabama).

In its last outing, Ole Miss fell 38-27 on the road to Missouri. The third quarter doomed the Rebels, as Mizzou turned a 12-7 halftime advantage into a 35-14 lead. QB John Rhys Plumlee (23 carries, 147 yards, 2 touchdowns) led the ground attack while also throwing for 103 yards and two TDs in the loss.

It's year eight for Texas A&M in the SEC, and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is the Aggies' most familiar true road venue in the conference to this point.

2019 marks A&M's fifth trip to Oxford since joining the league. The Aggies have won on three of their previous four trips to Ole Miss, all one-score victories (2012, 2013, 2017). Texas A&M's lone loss in Oxford in the SEC era came in 2015.







