COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an even par 288 and stands in third place after the first round of the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Thursday at the Wailua Golf Course.

The Aggies were just one shot out of the lead, which was shared by UNC-Wilmington and Brigham Young at 1-under par. Rounding out the top 10 teams were UC Irvine (+1), New Mexico (+1), Illinois (+2), UNLV (+2), Long Beach State (+5), Arizona (+5) and St. Mary’s (Calif.) (+5).

 

Texas A&M sophomore Sam Bennett grabbed a share of the first round lead after carding a 3-under par 69. Teammate Josh Gliege, playing a non-scoring individual, also fired a 69 for a share of the lead.

 

Freshman Jimmy Lee tallied a spot in the top 10 with a 1-under par score of 71, which put him in a tie for 10th. Other Aggie scorers were freshman William Paysse with a 1-over 73 (t24th) and senior Dan Erickson with a 3-over 75 (t58th). Junior Walker Lee posted a 5-over 77 (t89th).

 

Playing as non-scoring individuals, senior Brandon Smith shot a 1-over 73 (t24th) and junior Reese Ramsey finished with a 6-over 78 (t108th).

 

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

The one positive out of today is that we’re only one shot off the lead and we are still in a great position to win this tournament. When you compare our play against the field, we were OK; but for our expectations and goals, we were not good enough. We put ourselves in great position all day, but we did not take advantage. It was windy, but we weren’t tough enough. I look for this team come out and be ready to play much better over the next two rounds.”

 

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

Place

Team/Player

Rd. 1

3rd

Texas A&M

288 (E)

T1

Sam Bennett

69 (-3)

T10

Jimmy Lee

71 (-1)

T24

William Paysse

73 (+1)

T58

Dan Erickson

75 (+3)

T89

Walker Lee

77 (+5)

 

Individuals

T1

Josh Gliege

69 (-3)

T24

Brandon Smith

73 (+1)

T108

Reese Ramsey

78 (+6)

 

In the Standings:

T1          UNCW                         287 -1

T1          Brigham Young         287 -1

3             Texas A&M                 288 E

T4          UC Irvine                     289 +1

T4          New Mexico               289 +1

T6          Illinois                          290 +2

T6          UNLV                           290 +2

T8          Long Beach State     293 +5

T8          Arizona                       293 +5

T8          St. Mary's (CA)           293 +5

11          CSU - Fullerton          296 +8

12          Virginia                        297 +9

T13        Grand Canyon           298 +10

T13        Texas El Paso             298 +10

T13        Santa Clara                298 +10

16          Northern Colorado 300 +12

T17        Utah                             301 +13

T17        California                    301 +13

T17        North Carolina          301 +13

20          Hawaii                         304 +16

21          Washington State     306 +18