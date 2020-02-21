COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an even par 288 and stands in third place after the first round of the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Thursday at the Wailua Golf Course.

The Aggies were just one shot out of the lead, which was shared by UNC-Wilmington and Brigham Young at 1-under par. Rounding out the top 10 teams were UC Irvine (+1), New Mexico (+1), Illinois (+2), UNLV (+2), Long Beach State (+5), Arizona (+5) and St. Mary’s (Calif.) (+5).

Texas A&M sophomore Sam Bennett grabbed a share of the first round lead after carding a 3-under par 69. Teammate Josh Gliege, playing a non-scoring individual, also fired a 69 for a share of the lead.

Freshman Jimmy Lee tallied a spot in the top 10 with a 1-under par score of 71, which put him in a tie for 10th. Other Aggie scorers were freshman William Paysse with a 1-over 73 (t24th) and senior Dan Erickson with a 3-over 75 (t58th). Junior Walker Lee posted a 5-over 77 (t89th).

Playing as non-scoring individuals, senior Brandon Smith shot a 1-over 73 (t24th) and junior Reese Ramsey finished with a 6-over 78 (t108th).

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

“The one positive out of today is that we’re only one shot off the lead and we are still in a great position to win this tournament. When you compare our play against the field, we were OK; but for our expectations and goals, we were not good enough. We put ourselves in great position all day, but we did not take advantage. It was windy, but we weren’t tough enough. I look for this team come out and be ready to play much better over the next two rounds.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

Place

Team/Player

Rd. 1

3rd

Texas A&M

288 (E)

T1

Sam Bennett

69 (-3)

T10

Jimmy Lee

71 (-1)

T24

William Paysse

73 (+1)

T58

Dan Erickson

75 (+3)

T89

Walker Lee

77 (+5)

Individuals

T1

Josh Gliege

69 (-3)

T24

Brandon Smith

73 (+1)

T108

Reese Ramsey

78 (+6)

In the Standings:

T1 UNCW 287 -1

T1 Brigham Young 287 -1

3 Texas A&M 288 E

T4 UC Irvine 289 +1

T4 New Mexico 289 +1

T6 Illinois 290 +2

T6 UNLV 290 +2

T8 Long Beach State 293 +5

T8 Arizona 293 +5

T8 St. Mary's (CA) 293 +5

11 CSU - Fullerton 296 +8

12 Virginia 297 +9

T13 Grand Canyon 298 +10

T13 Texas El Paso 298 +10

T13 Santa Clara 298 +10

16 Northern Colorado 300 +12

T17 Utah 301 +13

T17 California 301 +13

T17 North Carolina 301 +13

20 Hawaii 304 +16

21 Washington State 306 +18