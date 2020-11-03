COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s golf team placed fourth at the 2020 Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic which concluded Tuesday at the San Diego Country Club.

The Aggies closed with a 6-under par 282 in Tuesday’s final round, which was one of the lowest rounds of the day but couldn’t move up the standings. For the tournament, the Aggies finished at 3-under, which was one shot out of second and five strokes behind champion Tennessee (8-under).

Three Aggies were under par on Tuesday as sophomore Sam Bennett fired a 3-under 69 and senior Dan Erickson and freshman Jimmy Lee carded 2-under 70s. Junior Reese Ramsey was the Aggies’ fourth scorer with a 1-over 73.

On the final player leaderboard, Erickson and Bennett both posted top five finishes. Playing in his home state, Erickson led the way with a fourth-place effort at 4-under with rounds of 72-70-70. Bennett tied for fifth at 3-under with rounds of 73-71-69. Rounding out the Aggies, Jimmy Lee tied for 28th at 2-over (76-72-70), junior Walker Lee tied for 51st at 5-over (73-72-76) and Ramsey tied for 72nd at 10-over (77-76-73).

At the Coronado Individual, redshirt freshman William Paysse tied for third at 3-under (68-72-73) and senior Brandon Smith placed eighth at 1-under (67-74-74).