Aggieland Invitational, Inaugural BCS Volleyball Classic Cancelled

BRYAN, Texas — As a result of mandates released today by the Texas University Interscholastic League, Bryan College Station Sports + Events regrets to announce the cancellations of the Aggieland Invitational as well as the inagural BCS Volleyball Classic. Hosted in December, the Aggieland Invitational has brought in some of the top Texas High School girls basketball programs into the Bryan College Station community for the last 20 years, and has become one of the most well-regarded girls basketball holiday tournaments in the state. This year’s Aggieland Invitational was scheduled to take place December 28-30. Additionally, Bryan College Station Sports + Events was looking forward to launching the BCS Volleyball Classic August 20-22, with support from Bryan ISD and College Station ISD volleyball programs. “We deeply respect the decisions made by UIL to not allow tournaments this year,” says Dominique Powell, Director of Bryan College Station Sports + Events. “Our organization along with our community partners are looking forward to having these events back next year,” he continued.