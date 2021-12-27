Aggieland Invitational Day 1 Recap

College Station, A&M Consolidated & Rudder all advance to third round

BRYAN, Texas — The 20th annual Aggieland Invitational basketball tournament is back in the BCS area after last year's event was scrapped due to Covid-19.

In the D1 bracket, College Station, A&M Consolidated & Rudder all advanced to the third round. Bryan lost to Crosby in the first round.

In the D2 bracket, Hearne took down Hudson in round one but lost in round two. Somerville is still alive and will play in round three on Tuesday.