COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 5 Texas A&M Equestrian team fell to No. 4 South Carolina, 10-10 (1421.5-1358), on Saturday at the One Wood Farm.

“I am proud of this team,” head coach Tana McKay said. “Coming away with three MOPs was fantastic. We had a lot of good rides on some challenging horses. We made a few critical errors that just can happen. We will continue to clean those up as we prepare for our next meet against SMU.”

In the day's first event, Flat, Caroline Dance earned Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors and recorded the Aggies’ (3-4, 2-3 SEC) first point, defeating Tyler Petrie, 87-80. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss notched her first win of the season with a score of 75, bettering Billi Brandner’s 67.

In Reining, Emmy-Lu Marsh tallied a 59 to prevail over Addie Cromer’s score of 0, before Marissa Harrell wrapped up the event with a team-high 67.5, to edge out Jordan Scott’s 67. Harrell was named MOP for the second time this season.

In Fences, Hayden Stewart topped Grady Lyman, 82-78, followed by Caroline Dance registering an 84-83 win over Jordan Allen. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss put up a score of 75 to best Tyler Petrie’s 68, to help the Fences squad secure a 3-2 win.

Texas A&M earned the first three points of Horsemanship. Ashley Davidson secured MOP honors and led the squad with a season-high score of 77.5 to knock off Kiersten Beckner’s 76. Katie Conklin defeated Caroline Gute, 76-74.5, followed by Alex Albright’s score of 74.5 to topple Gabby Brassard’s 72.5.

Texas A&M remains on the road as they travel to Dallas on Feb. 15 to take on SMU for a 10 a.m. meet at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

To learn more about the Aggie Equestrian team, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.