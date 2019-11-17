COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 5 Aggies Battle Rice in Houston



HOUSTON – The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will take on former conference rival Rice in a 2 p.m. game on Sunday at the Tudor Fieldhouse on the Rice campus.

Texas A&M vs. Rice Series:

· Texas A&M holds a 33-10 advantage in the overall series between the Aggies and the Owls. Former conference mates in the Southwest Conference, the Aggies met at least twice annually from 1983 to 1996 when the SWC dissolved. It will be the Aggies’ first trip to Rice since 2010 (W, 80-40).

· The Aggies will be seeking their seventh straight win in the series, which would match the longest win streak by either team in the rivalry set by Texas A&M from Feb. 26, 1992 to Feb. 22, 1995.

· In the most recent matchup, the No. 20 Aggies beat the Owls, 65-54, on Nov. 7, 2018 at Reed Arena.

Records and Rankings:

· Texas A&M (2-0, 0-0 Southeastern Conference | No. 5 AP / No. 8 Coaches)

· Rice (2-1, 0-0 Conference USA | RV AP / RV Coaches)

Last Time Out:

· Texas A&M posted a convincing 79-57 win over Duke powered by a 20-rebound advantage on Nov. 10 at Reed Arena. The Aggies led for over 37 of the 40 minutes as they improved to 6-1 all-time against the Blue Devils. A&M’s Chennedy Carter (25), Ciera Johnson (14), Kayla Wells (13) and Shambria Washington (10) finished in double-figure scoring. Johnson (12) and N’dea Jones (12) finished with double-digit rebounding while Cheah Rael-Whitsitt grabbed nine boards.