SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more Aggies and a pair of relays earned advancement to Austin on the third and final day of the NCAA West Preliminary rounds hosted by Sacramento State. LaJarvia Brown and Ciynamon Stevenson advanced in the women’s triple jump while Texas A&M’s 4x400 relays each qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Overall, the Aggies will have 22 entries in Austin for the NCAA Championships with 21 athletes. The Aggie women will have 10 entries in Austin with nine athletes competing in eight events. The A&M men will have 12 entries with a dozen athletes contesting eight events.

In the 4x400, the Texas A&M women won the first section in 3:29.01 over Oregon (3:30.36) and Colorado (3:34.92) with a foursome of Jarra Owens (52.8), Tierra Robinson-Jones (52.2), Jasmine Fray (52.75), and Syaira Richardson (51.16). The Aggies registered the top qualifying time out of the NCAA West with USC second at 3:29.97. The time for A&M ranks No. 10 performer on the Aggie all-time list.

The men also registered the top time in the 4x400 with a 3:03.05 as they won the second section over TCU (3:04.39) and Cal State Fullerton (3:05.16). Running on the A&M relay were Bryce Deadmon (46.5), Robert Grant (45.5), Ilolo Izu (46.39) and Devin Dixon (44.62). Baylor had the next fastest time at 3:03.17 while Iowa was third at 3:03.20.

Stevenson established a solid mark of 42-9 ¾ (13.05) on her first attempt in the triple jump to secure her place in Austin. Brown reached a distance of 42-0 (12.80) in the second round to move into 11thplace, but by the time she was due to take a third attempt Brown was in 13th place.

Reaching a distance of 42-10 ¾ (13.07) moved Brown into fifth place to earn a trip to Austin, bumping Stevenson to sixth place.

A career best leap of 50-5 ½ (15.38) by Alstian Walker put him contention for advancement to Austin as he bettered his previous best of 49-6 ¼ (15.09) on his third and final jump. CJ Stevenson’s best effort was 48-4 ½ (14.74). After the first two flights Walker was in second place, but was pushed back to 17th place after the third and fourth flights.

Mason Farley matched his career best in the high jump in clearing 6-11 (2.11), but three misses at 7-1 (2.16) placed the freshman 14th in the first flight and 21st overall. Farley needed three attempts to get over 6-7 (2.01) and 6-9 (2.06), but made 6-11 on his second attempt.

Chinyere Njoku ran 13.45 (-0.3 wind) to place fourth in the third and final quarterfinal heat of the 100m hurdles and 16th overall. The last time qualifier in the event was 13.24 while third place in the final heat was 13.35 by Alaysha Johnson of Texas Tech.

In the 4x100 relay, the Aggie women did not finish after problems with the second exchange. The line-up for the relay included Amber Ivy, Danyel White, Brenessa Thompson and Diamond Spaulding.

Thompson ran 23.13 (1.8 wind) in the 200m, placing fourth in her heat and placing 12th overall, but missed advancing on time as the last time qualifier was 23.08. Spaulding clocked 23.30 (0.6 wind) to place eighth in her heat and 18th overall. Julia Madubuike finished eighth at 23.54 to place 22nd overall, while White did not finish.

Jace Comick, who advanced in the 100m on Friday, placed sixth in the third heat of the 200m with a 20.97 (1.6 wind) to finish 17th overall.

NCAA Championships – Aggie Qualifiers to Austin

· Athletes in bold qualified on Saturday.

MEN (12 athletes, 8 events, 12 entries)

100: Jace Comick

400: Bryce Deadmon

800: Devin Dixon, Carlton Orange

400 hurdles: Robert Grant, Infinite Tucker

4x400 Relay: Bryce Deadmon, Robert Grant, Ilolo Izu, Devin Dixon

Pole Vault: Jacob Wooten, Carl Johansson

Javelin: William Petersson, Sam Hardin

Decathlon: Nathan Hite

WOMEN (9 athletes, 8 events, 10 entries)

400: Syaira Richardson, Tierra Robinson-Jones

800: Jazmine Fray

4x400 Relay: Jarra Owens, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Jazmine Fray, Syaira Richardson

High Jump: Tyra Gittens

Long Jump: Deborah Acquah

Triple Jump: Ciynamon Stevenson, LaJarvia Brown

Javelin: Maddy Stulce

Heptathlon: Tyra Gittens