COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M soccer signed Olivia Fetzer to the 2021 roster, head coach G Guerrieri announced Tuesday.



Fetzer, a defender from Buena Park, California, has spent her most recent years playing for SoCal Blues and JSerra Catholic High School, both coached by Greg Baker.

"We are so pleased to have Liv joining our soccer family at Texas A&M," Guerrieri said. "She comes from a culture of defenders who are comfortable with the ball at their feet. She can create, as well as destroy, which will make us even stronger on both sides of the ball with her in our lineup.

Fetzer has been a mainstay with the SoCal Blues Baker ECNL squad in recent years, claiming three ECNL national titles, two regional crowns and appearing as a USYS national finalist on one occasion. Her squads have also claimed the treble of league champs, Blues Cup champs and Surf Cup champs on four occasions.

“She is another in a line of tremendous players coming to Aggieland from the SoCal Blues soccer program where she has been trained by some of America’s finest youth coaches in an incredibly competitive and nationally successful environment," Guerrieri said. “She comes from a wonderful family and has been successful at performing at a very high academic level while also competing at the top of the national soccer scene.”

Fetzer was a four-year starting defender at JSerra Catholic High School playing as a teammate with fellow A&M signee Natalie Abel. She helped lead the Lady Lions to California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section titles in 2019 and ’19 and CIF State SoCal Division I regional crowns in ’17 and ‘19. The 2018-19 squad finished the season undefeated at 23-0-3, was ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today and earned status as TopDrawerSoccer High School Team of the Decade.