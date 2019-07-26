COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former McNeese coach and player Will Fox has been named to the Texas A&M Baseball staff as Director of Player Personnel and Video Coordinator, head coach Rob Childress announced Friday.

“We are very excited to have Will join us as our Director of Player Personnel and Video Coordinator,” Childress said. “Will was a position player during his playing days and has transitioned into working with pitchers under Coach Justin Hill at McNeese, so he has seen the game through many different lenses. He is young and energetic and has a passion for all the new information and analytics in our sport. He and his wife Carolyn are going to make a huge impact in our program and the Bryan-College Station community.”

Fox helped McNeese to a Southland Conference Tournament Championship and a 3-seed in an NCAA Regional as a volunteer assistant coach in 2019, assisting with the pitching staff. In 2018, he served as a student assistant.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join such an incredible coaching staff, as well as such a storied program like Texas A&M,” Fox said. “This is an incredibly exciting time for my wife and I. She grew up here and I grew up right down the road. We are very humbled and honored to join the Aggie family.”

Fox was a two-year letterwinner for McNeese and, in 2017, he helped the Cowboys win the Southland Conference championship for the first time in 11 years.

A native of Montgomery, Texas, Fox played in 56 games for McNeese in 2017, hitting .291 with 35 runs, eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 26 RBI. In 2016, he hit .258 with five doubles, three triples and 21 RBI.

Fox started his collegiate playing career at TCU, appearing in seven games as a freshman in 2014. He played the 2015 campaign at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas.