FORT WORTH, Texas — In their lone preseason dress rehearsal for the 2019 campaign, the Texas A&M Aggies played the TCU Horned Frogs to a 0-0 draw Saturday evening at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

The Aggies had three freshmen goalkeepers combine on the shutout with each playing approximately 30 minutes. Shantel Hutton made three saves in the first 30 minutes. Jordan Burbank played the middle third and came up with a save. Kenna Caldwell closed out the match and made a game-saving stop with 2:20 remaining in the match on a shot from 10 yards out.





The Maroon & White had the advantage in the offensive categories, including 16-13 in shots, 8-5 in shots-on-goal and 7-4 in corner kicks.

After TCU controlled possession in the first half, holding an 8-5 shot advantage, the Aggies came out with vengeance in the second half. Texas A&M peppered 11 shots, including six shots-on-goal, in the second stanza.





The Aggies had five golden scoring opportunities in the middle third of the second half. It started in the 60th minute when freshman Ali Russell busted through for a 1-on-1 with TCU keeper Emily Alvarado, but she was stonewalled from six yards out. Three minutes later Asdis Halldorsdottir sent in a missile from 25 yards out that required a punch over the crossbar by Alvarado. The next 10 minutes saw a keeper save on a Jimena Lopez shot from eight yards out on the left, Ally Watt getting stopped on a shot from 10 yards out on the right and Taylor Ziemer putting a header just over the cross bar from seven yards.



Texas A&M returns to action Thursday evening when they head to California for their regular-season opener against the Santa Clara Broncos. Match time is 7:30 p.m.



TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match…

"This is a good end to our preseason. I was pleased with the fight. TCU is a good side and they’re a really tough team to play here. They’re well-organized and well-coached and they’ve been to three straight NCAA Tournaments. It’s the type of game we looking for to prepare for what is a really difficult schedule."

On the newcomers…

“I was pleased with the newcomers. They stepped in and were terrific. Katie Smith was outstanding on the outside and Ali Russell had a couple good looks. Taylor Ziemer was super and two new goalkeepers played well.”

On what he was pleased with…

“The defense was solid, especially for the first night out against a really good attack. I was pleased with all three goalkeepers. They all organized the backline really well and they each got a test at some point. The fact that we were able to play all of our players was one of the best things about the match. It gave everyone that college experience against a really good opponent. We created some good offensive chances, but we need to finish them. That’s something we’ll work on this week and try to tighten up heading into two really tough road tests to start the season.”