Aggies Announce Non-Conference Slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2021-22 Texas A&M men’s basketball non-conference features an exciting eight-game home schedule, a trip to the Maui Invitational, a neutral site contest against TCU and an away game at Oregon State, who reached the Elite Eight last season, head coach Buzz Williams announced Friday.

Following the Maroon & White’s lone exhibition against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1, Texas A&M opens the regular season against North Florida on Nov. 10. The Aggies then play three games in the span of five days against Abilene Christian (Nov. 12), A&M – Corpus Christi (Nov. 14) and Houston Baptist (Nov. 17) at Reed Arena.

As previously announced, the Aggies compete in the illustrious Maui Jim Maui Invitational, which will be contested November 22-24 at the historic Lahaina Civic Center. Joining the Aggies in paradise are Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary’s and Wisconsin.

After returning to the mainland, the Aggies host New Orleans on Nov. 30, before taking on TCU at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, as part of the Battleground 2k21. On Dec. 14, Texas A&M welcomes Tulane to Reed Arena.

Texas A&M heads to Corvallis, Oregon, to take on Oregon State on Dec. 18. The Beavers are coming off a tremendous season in which they won the Pac-12 Tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight after pulling off upsets over Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago. The two teams previously met in 2019, with the Aggies prevailing, 64-49, in Bryan-College Station.

The Maroon & White close out the non-conference slate with home games against Northwestern State and Central Arkansas on Dec. 21 and Dec. 29, respectively.

Conference play begins either Jan. 4 or Jan. 5, and along with TV designation and start times, the 18-game schedule will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Texas A&M Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent

Nov. 1 Texas A&M-Kingsville (Exh.)

Nov. 10 North Florida

Nov. 12 Abilene Christian

Nov. 14 A&M-Corpus Christi

Nov. 17 Houston Baptist

Nov. 22 Wisconsin

Nov. 23 Houston/Butler

Nov. 24 Maui Invitational

Nov. 30 New Orleans

Dec. 11 vs. TCU (Toyota Center; Houston, Texas)

Dec. 14 Tulane

Dec. 18 at Oregon State

Dec. 21 Northwestern State