Aggies land at No. 17 in final AP Top 25 poll, facing Penn State first round of NCAA tournament

It's possible the Aggies could meet up with in-state rival Texas Longhorns in the second round.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Texas A&M men's basketball has been ranked the No. 17 team in the country in the AP Top 25 poll season finale released on Monday, March 13.

The Aggies made a great run in the SEC tournament over the weekend, making it to the championship game, but fell short to Alabama 82-63.

Head Coach Buzz Williams has led Texas A&M to a record of 25-9 and now the biggest test of the season is quickly approaching.

On Selection Sunday, the Aggies were labeled a seven seed in the Midwest portion of the March Madness bracket.

This placement matched the Aggies up against the 10-seed Penn State Nittany Lions for the first round of the tournament on Thursday, March 16 at 8:55 p.m.

While good teams will do their best to not look ahead, it's hard not to think about what could happen in the second round of the tournament. If the Aggies can beat Penn State, the winner of Texas vs. Colgate will be waiting for them.

The storylines write themselves if these two fierce in-state rivals match up with everything on the line.

The Texas Longhorns are a two-seed and looked dominant this past weekend as it marched through the Big 12 tournament and claimed the championship over Kansas 76-56.

Fans on both sides would love for these two teams to meet for a chance to make the Sweet 16, but as mentioned, good teams don't look ahead.

The NCAA tournament kicks off Tuesday, March 14 when Texas A&M Corpus Christi takes on Southeast Missouri State at 5:40 p.m.

