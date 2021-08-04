Aggies at the Olympics update

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —
- Annie Kunz sits in fourth place after the first day of action in the heptathlon with 3,870 points, only 98 points behind the leader. The Aggie alum found herself in 14th place after the 100m hurdles (13.49) and high jump (5-10.75/1.80m). Kunz jumped 10 positions in the standings after finishing third in the shot put (49-8.5/15.15m). She completed the day with a time of 24.12 in the 200m. Kunz continues the heptathlon Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. CT.
- Lindon Victor of Grenada finished day one in ninth place in the decathlon with 4,293 points. After sitting in 11th following the 100m (10.67) and long jump (23-9/7.24m), the A&M alum finished third in shot put (50-6/15.39m) to jump to sixth in the overall standings. In the day’s last event, the 400m, Victor fell back three spots into ninth place with 4,293 points and continues day two of the decathlon Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.
Diving
- Alais Kalonji of France placed 14th with a score of 295.90, advancing herself to the women’s 10m platform semifinal Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.
Up Next
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon 110m Hurdles) – Lindon Victor – 7 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon Javelin) – Lindon Victor – 7:15 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Heptathlon Long Jump) – Annie Kunz – 7:40 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon Discus) – Lindon Victor – 7:50 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Diving (10m Platform) – Alais Kalonji – 8 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Triple Jump) – Tahar Triki – 9 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (4x100m) – Emmanuel Yeboah – 9:30 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Heptathlon Javelin) – Annie Kunz – 10:30 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon Pole Vault) – Lindon Victor – 10:45 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Men’s Basketball – Khris Middleton – 11:15 p.m. CT
- Thursday, August 5 – Diving (10m Platform) – Alais Kalonji – 1 a.m. CT
- Thursday, August 5 – Track & Field (Heptathlon 800m) – Annie Kunz – 7:20 a.m. CT
- Thursday, August 5 – Track & Field (Decathlon 1500m) – Lindon Victor – 7:40 a.m. CT