With Jhamon Ausbon opting out, Aggies still have senior QB Kellen Mond to help young wide receiver group

With a completely new receiving core at least A&M has four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Let's talk Aggie football numbers. Stats in a second, but first do it all play maker Ainias Smith has switched from jersey number 17 to 0. In addition, slot receiver Chase Lane is now #2, which was vacated by Jhamon Ausbon when he opted out of the 2020 season.

The good news, with a completely new receiving core at least A&M has a four-year starting quarterback in Kellen Mond. And according to head coach Jimbo Fisher, Mond is having an excellent fall camp.

Four times last year, Mond threw for less than 200 yards, but he still had nine interceptions. That's not ideal.