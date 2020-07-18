Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer named to John Mackey Award watch list

Wydermyer paced all FBS freshman tight ends in 2019 with 32 receptions and 447 yards through the air, his six receiving td's were second among freshman tight ends.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer has been named to the 2020 John Mackey Award Watch List, announced Friday by the Friends of John Mackey. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Wydermyer paced all FBS freshman tight ends in 2019 with 32 receptions and 447 yards through the air, his six receiving touchdowns were second among freshman tight ends. The Dickinson, Texas native led the Aggies in touchdown grabs and yards per reception against SEC opponents.