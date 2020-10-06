Asa Lacy makes program history by being highest Aggie product ever selected in MLB Draft

The Kansas City Royals selected Asa Lacy at number four overall during the 2020 MLB Draft.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There's been some great pitchers to come through Texas A&M, but Asa Lacy has now separated himself from the rest.

The lefty has been drafted by the Kansas City Royals at number four overall, making Lacy the highest drafted Aggie product ever selected.

Fellow A&M pitcher Jeff Granger previously held that honor by being taken at number five way back in 1993.

Here's why history happened. Lacy is the number three overall prospect according to both ESPN and MLB.com. In addition, most mock drafts had the Marlins taking Lacy with the third pick, but he fell one spot to number four.