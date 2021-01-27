Aggie star N'dea Jones named to Naismith defensive player of the year watch list

She leads the country with 10 double-doubles, and just recently became A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was named to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

Jones has been a consistent force for the No. 8 Aggies. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native averages 13.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She leads the country with 10 double-doubles, and just recently became A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles.

The rebound machine paces the Southeastern Conference in total rebounds (159), and leads a defense that allows only 60.7 points per game. Jones has helped the Aggies outrebound their opponents in 13 games this season, they are 13-0 in those outings.

Jones was named SEC Co-Player of the Week earlier this year and she earned a spot on the John R. Wooden Midseason Watch List. No Aggie has ever won the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Jones is joined by 14 of the nation’s best defenders on the watch list, and is one of three SEC players to make the cut.