A&M men's basketball puts all activities on hold; Wednesday's game against Vanderbilt postponed

Credit: kags

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wednesday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Vanderbilt has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The Aggies will pause all activity.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report). 