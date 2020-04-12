Four Texas A&M games to be televised on ESPN

No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball to have four Southeastern Conference games televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU the SEC announced on Thursday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball to have four Southeastern Conference games televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU the SEC on Thursday.

The Aggies have three games versus Mississippi State (1/17), Arkansas (2/14) and South Carolina (2/28) to be featured on ESPN2. A&M’s league opener against Tennessee (12/31) can be watched on ESPNU.

All ESPN games are home games for the Maroon & White, and all four opponents are currently receiving votes or are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, including the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks.

Date

Ranking

Opponent

TV Designation

Time (CT)

12/31

RV

Tennessee

ESPNU

6 p.m.

1/17

No. 6

Mississippi State

ESPN2

12 p.m.

2/14

No. 16

Arkansas

ESPN2

2 p.m.

2/28

No. 1

South Carolina

ESPN2