Four Texas A&M games to be televised on ESPN

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball to have four Southeastern Conference games televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU the SEC on Thursday.
The Aggies have three games versus Mississippi State (1/17), Arkansas (2/14) and South Carolina (2/28) to be featured on ESPN2. A&M’s league opener against Tennessee (12/31) can be watched on ESPNU.
All ESPN games are home games for the Maroon & White, and all four opponents are currently receiving votes or are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, including the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks.
Date
Ranking
Opponent
TV Designation
Time (CT)
12/31
RV
Tennessee
ESPNU
6 p.m.
1/17
No. 6
Mississippi State
ESPN2
12 p.m.
2/14
No. 16
Arkansas
ESPN2
2 p.m.
2/28
No. 1
South Carolina
ESPN2
1 p.m.