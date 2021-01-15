(7) Texas A&M women suffer their first loss of the season at LSU

Destiny Pitts hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Aggies a 53-52 lead.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggies fall to 12-1 with a 3-1 record in SEC play.

· LSU leads the all-time series 16-14 over Texas A&M.

TEAM NOTES

· The Maroon & White tied its best start through 13 games in program history at 12-1. The 2008-09 and 2010-11 campaigns each boasted the same record through 13 ball games.

· For the ninth time this season the Aggies scored more points off turnovers than their opponent, outscoring LSU in the category 21-16.

· Texas A&M started the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 13th consecutive game.

· The Aggies put together a 9-0 run to end the first half, cutting the LSU lead to eight, 34-26.

· Texas A&M outscored the Tigers 35-31 in the second half and overtime.

· This was the first overtime game between the Aggies and the Tigers, and was the first game to go into the extra period for A&M since Feb. 7, 2019 against Missouri.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· N’dea Jones registered her ninth double-double of the season and 35th of her career, scoring a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds.

· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native grabbed the 904th rebound of her career, needing only eight to pass Lisa Jordan (1985-89) on the all-time rebound list.

· Jones’ 16 points marks her 10th double-digit scoring performance of the year and 39th of her career.

· Pitts nailed 4-of-5 deep balls, tying her career high at A&M.

· Ciera Johnson recorded the 22nd double-digit rebounding performance of her career, nabbing 10 boards in the road game.

· Gary Blair’s record moves to 825-331 in his career as a head coach and 417-168 in Aggieland.

