Texas A&M visits Mississippi State on Wednesday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball hits to the road as it takes on Mississippi State on Wednesday at 8 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The Aggies (6-4, 1-3 SEC) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid after falling to No. 9 Tennessee, 68-54, on Saturday. Against the Volunteers, senior Savion Flagg led the Maroon & White offensively with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Senior Quenton Jackson added 11 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

For the season, sophomore Emanuel Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding at 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, which rank seventh and fifth in the SEC, respectively. Jackson is averaging 12.0 points per contest, and Flagg is averaging 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore Andre Gordon, who has started in all 10 games, is averaging 8.9 points per game and leads the team with 26 assists.

Mississippi State enters the contest with an 8-4 (3-1 SEC) ledger and are coming off an 84-81 victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs are led by Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart Jr., who average 19.2 and 18.6 points per game, respectively. Tolu Smith leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game and is third on the team with 13.3 points per game.

Wednesday’s game marks the 15th meeting between the two schools with the series deadlocked at 7-7. The Aggies won last year’s contest at Reed Arena, 87-75, as Jackson, Flagg and Miller each scored in double figures.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Debbie Antonelli on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.