Texas A&M men's basketball game at Vanderbilt has been postponed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wednesday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Vanderbilt has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The Aggies next game is set for Saturday at Ole Miss. Texas A&M is 7-5 overall and 2 and 4 in SEC play.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).