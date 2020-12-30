(9) Aggie women's basketball has SEC opener postponed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s conference opener versus the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Dec. 31 at Reed Arena has been postponed due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference's Medical Guidance Task Force. A makeup date has yet to be determined.



The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.