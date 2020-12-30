x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Sports

Texas A&M men's basketball drops SEC opener at LSU

The Aggies took a three-point lead, 12-9, with 13:23 remaining, but were doomed by a 27-9 LSU run that spanned over the next 11 minutes.
Credit: kags

BATON ROUGE, La. — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

·         Texas A&M fell in its conference opener, 77-54, at LSU on Tuesday.

·         The Tigers now lead the all-time series 25-18.

 

TEAM NOTES

·         The Aggies took a three-point lead, 12-9, with 13:23 remaining, but were doomed by a 27-9 LSU run that spanned over the next 11 minutes.

·         The Maroon & White outscored the Tigers on fast breaks 12-4.

·         Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of LaDamien Bradford, Andre Gordon, Quenton Jackson, Kevin Marfo and Emanuel Miller (0-1) for the first time this season.


INDIVIDUAL NOTES

·         Senior Quenton Jackson finished with 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. His 17 points are the most since his 28-point outburst in the season-opening win over New Orleans on Nov. 28.

·         Sophomore Emanuel Miller scored in double-digits for the sixth time this season. He is the first Aggie since Danuel House in 2015-16 to score 10-or-more points in his first six appearances to start the season. Miller finished with 14 points and was 6 of 7 from the field.

·         Freshman Jaxson Robinson provided a spark of the bench as he recorded season highs in points (5) and rebounds (7) in a season high 18 minutes of play.

·         Senior Savion Flagg led the team in assists for the fourth time this season.

·         Graduate transfer Kevin Marfo registered a season-high two blocks, the most by an Aggie this season.

·         Buzz Williams is 21-16 in his career at Texas A&M and 274-171 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

 

 

-aTm-

 

 

###

 

About Texas A&M Athletics | Home of the 12th Man:

One of the most successful Athletics Departments in the nation, Texas A&M ranked No. 15 in the 2018-19 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings and is one of eight Division I institutions nationally to finish in the top 20 of the prestigious ranking of athletics success for at least 13 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.12thMan.com.

 