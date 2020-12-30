Texas A&M men's basketball drops SEC opener at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
· Texas A&M fell in its conference opener, 77-54, at LSU on Tuesday.
· The Tigers now lead the all-time series 25-18.
· The Aggies took a three-point lead, 12-9, with 13:23 remaining, but were doomed by a 27-9 LSU run that spanned over the next 11 minutes.
· The Maroon & White outscored the Tigers on fast breaks 12-4.
· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of LaDamien Bradford, Andre Gordon, Quenton Jackson, Kevin Marfo and Emanuel Miller (0-1) for the first time this season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
· Senior Quenton Jackson finished with 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. His 17 points are the most since his 28-point outburst in the season-opening win over New Orleans on Nov. 28.
· Sophomore Emanuel Miller scored in double-digits for the sixth time this season. He is the first Aggie since Danuel House in 2015-16 to score 10-or-more points in his first six appearances to start the season. Miller finished with 14 points and was 6 of 7 from the field.
· Freshman Jaxson Robinson provided a spark of the bench as he recorded season highs in points (5) and rebounds (7) in a season high 18 minutes of play.
· Senior Savion Flagg led the team in assists for the fourth time this season.
· Graduate transfer Kevin Marfo registered a season-high two blocks, the most by an Aggie this season.
· Buzz Williams is 21-16 in his career at Texas A&M and 274-171 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.
